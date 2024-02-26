Kogi State Police Command Rescues 16 Kidnapped Victims

The Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command, Bethrand Onuoha, has reiterated the Command’s unwavering determination to sustain the fight against criminality in the state.

This contained in a press release signed by the Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Ovye Aya, stating that a joint police and military team in Kogi State rescued sixteen kidnapped victims.

The statement recalls that on the 25th of February, 2024, eleven passengers from a Peace Mass Transit Bus and five others from a Sienna Bus were abducted along the Ette Enugu Ezike road. Prompt action by the security forces led to the swift rescue of all victims from the bush unharmed.

It adds that efforts are underway to apprehend the suspects responsible and bring them to justice.

The Commissioner of Police, Bethrand C. Onuoha, in the statement praised the joint security team for their bravery and emphasized the Command’s relentless commitment to combating criminal activities in the state.

He urged the public to continue collaborating with law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and security of everyone in Kogi State.