67.35% score five credits as NECO releases 2023 SSCE external results

The National Examination Council NECO has released the 2023 external senior school certificate examination results with sixty seven point three five percent of candidates obtaining five credits and above including mathematics and English language.

The Registrar and Chief Executive of the Examination body Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi released the results before newsmen and stakeholders at the headquarters of NECO in Minna

The Registrar said; “50,066 representing 67.35% also secured five Credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics in the exam.”

He said; “the number of candidates that registered for the examination is 74,950 out of which 74,342 sat for the exam.

“The number of candidates that sat for English Language is 73,124 out of which 55,272, representing 75.59% got Credit and above.

“The number of candidates that sat for Mathematics is 73,119, out of which 67,815, representing 92.75% got Credit and above.

“The number of Candidates who got five (5) Credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics is 50,066 representing 67.35%.

“Also 62,530 candidates, representing 84.11% got five (5) Credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics,”he said.

Professor Wushishi said the level of malpractices recorded reduced drastically when compared to 2022 examination, stressing that two supervisors were blacklisted for various infractions.

