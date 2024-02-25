Shortlisted Candidates receive invitations for CBT – PSC

The police service Commission says the 171,956 successful applicants from the screening stage of the ongoing Police recruitment exercise are currently receiving messages inviting them to the next stage of the exercise which is the Computer Based Tests scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday March 5th and 6th 2024 across the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT.

In a statement, The Commission has also promise to ensure that the exercise is merit based throughout the stages of the recruitment.

The PSC enjoins Applicants to visit the recruitment portal; apply.policerecruitment.gov to confirm their status after the screening exercise and if successful also confirm the specific time and date for their Computer based test.

Applicants for the tests are expected to come with their CBT slip to be generated when they visit the recruitment portal where the list of successful candidates have been published with clear information on what they are expected to print.

Meanwhile the 43,778 applicants who were successful from the specialists cadre during the screening exercise are expected to go through practical tests at a date to be announced soon by the Commission.