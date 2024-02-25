NewsPress Release

Shortlisted Candidates receive invitations for CBT – PSC

February 25, 2024
0 23 1 minute read

The police service Commission says the 171,956 successful applicants from the screening stage of the ongoing Police recruitment exercise are currently receiving messages inviting them to the next stage of the exercise which is the Computer Based Tests scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday March 5th and 6th 2024 across the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT.

In a statement, The Commission has also promise to ensure that the exercise is merit based throughout the stages of the recruitment.

The PSC enjoins Applicants to visit the recruitment portal; apply.policerecruitment.gov to confirm their status after the screening exercise and if successful also confirm the specific time and date for their Computer based test.

Applicants for the tests are expected to come with their CBT slip to be generated when they visit the recruitment portal where the list of successful candidates have been published with clear information on what they are expected to print.

Meanwhile the 43,778 applicants who were successful from the specialists cadre during the screening exercise are expected to go through practical tests at a date to be announced soon by the Commission.

February 25, 2024
0 23 1 minute read

Related Articles

NUC Presents Provisional Licenses to 2 New Private Universities

February 22, 2024

Abuja: Troops Apprehends 11 Terrorists in AMAC

February 22, 2024

Nigerian-US Boxer-Igbokwe Back Home To Impact

February 22, 2024

FG Committed To It’s Obligation On The Signed October 2nd Agreement With Organized Labour

February 21, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »