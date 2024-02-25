Minister Of State For Defence On Actualization Of Unmas In The North East

Minister of State for Defence Bello Muhammed says, the Federal Government is determined to the actualization of the United Nations Mine Action Service UNMAS in the North East.

This follows inauguration of Inter-Ministerial Committee on Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention to develop a National Mine Action Strategy and a work plan for the survey and clearance of anti-personnel mines in the North Eastern States affected by Insurgency in 2019

Members of the Committee include the Minister of Defence as Chairman, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Emergency Management Agency, Northeast Development Commission and National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs.

The United Nations Mine Action Service UNMAS is a service located within the United Nations Department of Peacekeeping Operations that specializes in coordinating and implementing activities to limit the threat posed by mines, explosive remnants of war and improvised explosive devices.

It was initially deployed to Nigeria in the 2018 to provide technical support in areas of coordination, planning and technical advice and support to the humanitarian communities and Government but it was left after years of inaction.