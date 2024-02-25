APC Nwc Presents Cert. Of Return To Edo Gov. Candidate.

The National Working Committee of the Governing All Progressives Congress has presented a certificate of return to the winner of APC Edo Governorship Primary rerun Senator Monday Okpebholo

Presenting the certificate to the party standard bearer, national Chairman of the party Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje says, he’s happy that the people have chosen what they want and advised all aspirants to rally round the party’s ticket in the upcoming September 21 governorship election

He mentioned that only a united house can defeat the congregation of external force no matter the weight they weigh and crave the indulgence of the candidate to reconcile with everyone and bring all on the same page for victory in the secondary election