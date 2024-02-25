News

Africa Diaspora, Catalyst For Continental Development-

February 25, 2024
0 161 1 minute read

For Africa to experience socio-economic resurgence, prosperity and development, the onus lies with Africans at home and more importantly its Diaspora.

Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NIDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, stated this when she received a delegation from Zimbabwe led by its High Commissioner to Nigeria Amb. Maxwell Ranga, on a study tour of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, in Abuja.

She added that the dedicated agency should be a strong environment that will engage, enable and empower the Zimbabwean Diaspora, effectively.

Amb. Maxwell Ranga, Zimbabwean High Commissioner to Nigeria, lauded Nigeria’s tactical forwardness in her engagement with her diaspora for nation building.
He stressed that the visit was key to replicate the Nigerian model in Zimbabwe, in terms of diaspora relations and engagement.

The Study Tour of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) by Zimbabwe makes Eight countries after Ethiopia, Tanzania Namibia, Ghana, South Korea and Southern African Development Community, (SADC).

February 25, 2024
0 161 1 minute read

Related Articles

FG, TUC Review Implementation Of Agreements

February 22, 2024

NUC Presents Provisional Licenses to 2 New Private Universities

February 22, 2024

Abuja: Troops Apprehends 11 Terrorists in AMAC

February 22, 2024

Nigerian-US Boxer-Igbokwe Back Home To Impact

February 22, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »