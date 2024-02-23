CSO Urges Labour to Sheathe Its Sword

A civil society organisation under the aegis of the Nigeria Civil Society Forum has called on the leadership of the organised labour not to jeopardise the policies and programmes of government at the centre with the panned protest and strike.

The body was speaking during a mass rally in Abuja Friday morning to drum support for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu which is gradually yielding results.

Leaders of the group say, eight months was grossly inadequate to assess the performance of a government on a four-year mandate and urged them to avoid using the instrument of labour to sabotage the economic recovery and growth plan of the president.

Nigeria civil society forum says, there’s no gain saying Nigeria is not passing through a difficult time but what the government needs is the understanding and support of the citizenry to navigate through the trying period.