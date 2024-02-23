Army Swift into Action to Combat Lassa Fever

The Nigerian Army is immediate measures to address a suspected outbreak of Lassa fever, in one of its medical facilities in Kaduna state.

In a statement the director army public relations Major General Onyema Nwachukwu says though it is unclear what the medical team is actually dealing with, the Nigerian army wishes to confirm that there was indeed some suspicion of what presented as acute viral hemorrhagic disease in the accident and emergency unit of the 44 Nigerian army reference hospital, Kaduna (NARHK), resulting in the death of a couple of its medical staff.

In line with best practices, contact tracing of the suspected index case has been made to a non-military patient who was referred to 44 NARHK from a peripheral medical facility.

The suspected index patient was managed but subsequently died two weeks ago in the hospital.

Three medical staff of the hospital that had direct contact with the suspected index case also died.

In response to the suspected outbreak, directives have been passed that prevention control (IPC) measures in and around all military health care facilities in Kaduna be stepped up as part of measures to curtail further spread and loss of lives.

Similarly, all medical staff of the hospital, their family members and other patients on the contact tracing list have commenced appropriate management and so far, nothing of concern has been observed.

The entire hospital facility has been disinfected, while immediate closure and evacuation of the accident and emergency ward of the 44 NARHK has commenced.

Also, samples have been taken from suspected contacts and the deceased and sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) laboratory in Kano for analysis and the Kaduna state epidemiologists have been invited to help in unravelling the unfolding development.