NUC Presents Provisional Licenses to 2 New Private Universities

National Universities Commission (NUC) has presented a provisional license to two new private universities in Nigeria. They are Light House University, Evbuobanosa, Edo State and African School of Economics, Abuja.

These licenses are in pursuit of providing quality Post Graduate Education to prospective individuals and to ensure the production of globally competitive graduates grounded in entrepreneurship and innovation.

Following the approval of the licenses by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) during its meeting in December, 2023, Minister of Education Professor Tahir Mamman, says the government will continue to welcome proposals for the establishment of Private Universities by credible groups and organizations having fulfilled prescribed criteria.

Executive Secretary National Universities Commission, Professor Chris Maiyaki, says substantive licenses will be issued to well-managed institutions after a three-year probationary period.

This approval brought the number of Private Universities in Nigeria to 148 as at date and 272 universities in total.