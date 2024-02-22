News

Nigerian-US Boxer-Igbokwe Back Home To Impact

February 22, 2024
After 12 years in the United States, “, a Nigerian Diaspora Boxer Raphael Igbokwe, aka “Trouble” says coming back home affords him the opportunity to impact his home country.

Igbokwe stated this while at the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM).

The boxer who was very elated describes Nigeria as his home adding that coming home is the best decision he has made.

The NiDCOM Boss who was very happy to receive the boxer appreciated him for making Nigeria proud.

Dabiri-Erewa encouraged him to continue to be a good ambassador of the country, narrating that the Commission has established a Diaspora Sports Mentorship Programme to facilitate Diaspora skills transfer in Sports.

Raphael Igbokwe is a Middleweight boxing Champion based in Houston Texas, USA.
He is credited to have 18 wins, 3 losses and 11knock-outs.

