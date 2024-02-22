FG, TUC Review Implementation Of Agreements

The Federal Government and the leadership of Trade Union Congress (TUC) have met to review the progress reports of agreements reached October 2, 2023 between the government and Organised labour.

The meeting followed a press statement released by the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, stating substantial progress made in all the agreements reached between government and labour unions.

The Minister who took time to explain the details of the implement to the Union apealed to Organized Labour to reconsider its stands on the planned protest warning that constant strike threat sends wrong signals to potential investors and not healthy for the business environment.

The leadership of Union commended implementation of substantial part of the agreement, but differed with the government on some of the items such as the issue NURTW Leadership tussle.

Secretary General, Nuho Toro, scored the Federal Government 50 percent in the implemention of the safeguards which to him is a pass mark but urges government to use the window left to improve on the performance to reduce hardship in the country

Both parties agreed to continue with discussion to possibly avert the planned protest.