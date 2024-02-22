News

Abuja: Troops Apprehends 11 Terrorists in AMAC

February 22, 2024
Troops of the Nigerian Armed Forces have arrested eleven violent extremists in Abuja Municipal Area Council of the FCT. 

The Director Defence Media Operation, Major General Edward Buba stated this while providing update on-going armed forces operations in the last seven days in various theatres of operations across the country.

Details show that troops eliminated 286 terrorists and arrested 244 of them, 83 crude oil smugglers apprehended and 122 kidnapped were rescued.

Similarly, several air interdictions were carried out on terrorist hideouts and illegal mining sites discovered and destroyed. 

Major General Buba stressed that the quest to win the ongoing war against criminality is a collective responsibility.

He enjoined Nigerians to support the military and other security agencies to enhance a pro-active operation

February 22, 2024
