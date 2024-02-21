NewsSenate

Senate Urges FG To Stand Down Electricity Tariff Increase

February 21, 2024
Senate has urged the Federal Government to stand down the idea of increasing electricity tariff.

It also resolved to investigate the over 2trillion naira subsidy requirement as stated by the minister of power.

The issue was raised as a matter of urgent public importance by senator iya abbas and ten other lawmakers in which they expressed concern on the 1.3 trillion naira the ministry of power was owing power generating companies and 1.3 billion dollars owed gas companies.

Senate decided to look into the role of the ministry of power, Nigeria electricity regulatory commission and Ziglaks company on the failed agreement to provide prepaid meters in order to ensure Nigeria is not shortchanged.

Senate has confirmed the appointment of the director general of the national health insurance authority and seventeen commissioners for the national population commission.
Also confirmed are the chairman and three commissioners for the national hajj commission of Nigeria.

