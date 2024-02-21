News

President Tinubu Receives Gowon

February 21, 2024
0 33 Less than a minute

Former Nigeria’s Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon has called no Nigerians to support the Federal Government in addressing challenges facing the Nation.

He made the call after meeting with President Bola Tinubu for the first since the inauguration of the administration.

General Gowon spoke to State House Correspondent reports on some issues discussed with the president especially on the state of the nation.

The Former Head of State also made remarks on the developments in the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS .

February 21, 2024
0 33 Less than a minute

Related Articles

ONSA Partners CBN To Safeguard Naira, Check Fx Speculation

February 20, 2024

NAF Nabs Notorious Kidnapper Isah Abdul In Takai LGA Kano State

February 20, 2024

Kogi Governor Donates Two Operational Vehicles to Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation

February 20, 2024

We Will Collectively Frustrate Illegal Sales, Theft At Port -FPRO

February 18, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »