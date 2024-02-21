News

President Tinubu on Free And Fair Process in Edo APC Primaries

February 21, 2024
President Bola Tinubu has appealed to members of the All Progressives Congress APC in Edo State to select candidate of their choice as the flag bearer of the party for the forthcoming governorship election in the State.

Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole disclosed this to State House Correspondents after he met behind closed doors with President Bola Tinubu.

He said the APC National Working Committee had reasons to review the governorship primary election that was conducted last week due to controversies arising from that exercise.

Oshiomhole stressed that President Tinubu cautioned against any act that will jeopardise the process of selecting a candidate.

