News

FG Appoints New Executive Director At The Nigerian Export-import Bank

February 21, 2024
0 58 Less than a minute

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Ibrahim Khalil Gaga as Executive Director, Corporate Services, at the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM).

Mr. Gaga, a lawyer, has gained over 25 years of experience in the banking sector as well as in legal services.

Prior to his appointment, he was the Board Secretary and Legal Adviser at NEXIM Bank.

The President expects that Mr. Gaga will bring to his new role renewed zeal and diligence to enhance NEXIM’s mandate of providing finance, risk mitigation services, accurate trade and market information, as well as export advisory services to Nigerians in full support of the economic development agenda of his administration.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

February 21, 2024

February 21, 2024
0 58 Less than a minute

Related Articles

ONSA Partners CBN To Safeguard Naira, Check Fx Speculation

February 20, 2024

NAF Nabs Notorious Kidnapper Isah Abdul In Takai LGA Kano State

February 20, 2024

Kogi Governor Donates Two Operational Vehicles to Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation

February 20, 2024

We Will Collectively Frustrate Illegal Sales, Theft At Port -FPRO

February 18, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »