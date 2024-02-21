News

FG Appoints Kemi Nandap as Comptroller-General of Immigration Service

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of DCG Kemi Nanna Nandap as Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), effective March 1st, 2024.

DCG Nandap takes over from Mrs. Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju whose term in office elapses on February 29, 2024.

Prior to her appointment as Comptroller-General, Nandap was the Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of the Passport Directorate of the Service. She previously served as DCG in charge of the migration directorate.

In a statement, the President expresses confidence that the new Comptroller-General will deepen ongoing reforms in the service and create a robust mechanism for efficient and dedicated service delivery to Nigerians, as well as strengthen the nation’s security through proactive and effective border security and migration management.

