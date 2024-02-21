News

DSS Appeals To Organised Labour To Shelve Its Proposed Strike

February 21, 2024
0 11 1 minute read

The Department of State Services (DSS) is appealing to the organized labour to shelve it’s nationwide proposed protest in the interest of national peace.

A statement by the Director, Public Relations & Strategic Communications of the service, Dr. Peter Afunanya says
 the Service recognizes such action as the legitimate right of the labour movement, it, however, urges the body to shelve the plan in the interest of peace and public order.

The DSS further calls on parties to pursue dialogue and negotiation rather than engaging in conducts that could heighten tensions. 

Similarly, the DSS advised parents and guardians to exert authority in guiding their children and wards from inimical acts capable of jeopardizing public safety and harmony. In addition, all sectors, including political parties, opposition groups, religious and traditional institutions, civil society and non-governmental bodies are called upon to eschew violence; demonstrate leadership and statesmanship in these challenging times. 

Meanwhile, the Service assures that it will work with other security and law enforcement agencies to ensure that lasting peace is maintained in the country.

February 21, 2024
0 11 1 minute read

Related Articles

ONSA Partners CBN To Safeguard Naira, Check Fx Speculation

February 20, 2024

NAF Nabs Notorious Kidnapper Isah Abdul In Takai LGA Kano State

February 20, 2024

Kogi Governor Donates Two Operational Vehicles to Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation

February 20, 2024

We Will Collectively Frustrate Illegal Sales, Theft At Port -FPRO

February 18, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »