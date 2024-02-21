DSS Appeals To Organised Labour To Shelve Its Proposed Strike

The Department of State Services (DSS) is appealing to the organized labour to shelve it’s nationwide proposed protest in the interest of national peace.

A statement by the Director, Public Relations & Strategic Communications of the service, Dr. Peter Afunanya says

the Service recognizes such action as the legitimate right of the labour movement, it, however, urges the body to shelve the plan in the interest of peace and public order.

The DSS further calls on parties to pursue dialogue and negotiation rather than engaging in conducts that could heighten tensions.

Similarly, the DSS advised parents and guardians to exert authority in guiding their children and wards from inimical acts capable of jeopardizing public safety and harmony. In addition, all sectors, including political parties, opposition groups, religious and traditional institutions, civil society and non-governmental bodies are called upon to eschew violence; demonstrate leadership and statesmanship in these challenging times.

Meanwhile, the Service assures that it will work with other security and law enforcement agencies to ensure that lasting peace is maintained in the country.