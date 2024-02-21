News

APC Declares Edo Governorship Primary Inconclusive

February 21, 2024
The National Working Committee of the Governing All Progressives Congress APC has declared last Saturday Edo Governorship Primary Election inconclusive.

Briefing the media immediately after a closed-door session that lasted several hours, the National Publicity Secretary of the Party Felix Morka says, NWC is putting every arrangement in motion to ensure a conclusive process comes Thursday 22 February, 2024.

The Governor Hope Uzodimma led Committee had earlier declared Dennis Idahosa winner of the Governorship Primary who defeated other Ten Aspirants while two withdrew from the race eventually produced parallel outcomes

