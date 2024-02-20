University Of Abuja , NiDCOM Partners To Enhance Migration Management

Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, says, the University, through the newly established Centre for Migration Studies is willing to partner the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) for better migration management.

Na’Allah while at the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission,(NiDCOM), emphasized that the visit was to foster partnership for better migration management describing the institution as one with a large impact, as the first to introduce Distance Learning the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to leverage learning opportunities for Public Servants and other Nigerians all over the country.

Secretary, NIDCOM, Dr Yahaya Bassi, who received the University Delegation described the partnership as essential, reiterating that migration is a natural phenomenon that cannot be stopped and urged the University to look at means through which the Diaspora can be encouraged to maintain ties with their homeland by participating in numerous programmes guided by the National Diaspora Policy, such as Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS), Diaspora Investment Trust Fund, Diaspora Mortgage Scheme and the National Diaspora Merit Award amongst others