UNESCO Drums Support for Almajiri in Nigeria

The National Commission for Almajiri and Out of School Children Education (NCAOOSCE) is taking off in a promising note as a global development partner that champions the cause of children, UNESCO, vows to give technical assistant to the commission in developing strategic plan to enable it achieve its mandate.

This was when UNESCO visited the commission less than two weeks after it took off. The UNESCO representative in Nigeria, Abdourahamane Diallo, expressed the need to use a multi-sectoral and multi-stakeholder approach to tackle the menace of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

He stated that the task of tackling the issue of over 10 million children being out of school does not necessitate the employment of traditional methods. Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of all parties involved collaborating in order to eradicate this phenomenon.

Out of school children has been a burning issue in Nigeria for long despite efforts of successive administrations and the development partners to address the menace.

The present administration has picked out of school children as the first among the ten pillars in its strategic plan on education to be addressed in the next four years.

The Executive Secretary, NCAOOSCE, Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada describes the partnership as strategic as the commission must collaborate with various agencies for efficiency in delivery.