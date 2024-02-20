ONSA Partners CBN To Safeguard Naira, Check Fx Speculation

The Office of the National Security Adviser ONSA is collabrating with the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN to check speculative activities in the foreign exchange market.

Statement by head, strategic communication office of the National Security Adviser, zakari Mijinyawa indicates that recent intelligence reports have highlighted continued illicit activities within the Nigerian foreign exchange market, despite central banks efforts to stabilise it.

To this end, the ONSA and CBN are embarking on collaborative approach to tackle these infractions. the partnership will involve a coordinated effort with key law enforcement agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

The statement says the alliance is to sanitize and ensure a stable and transparent foreign exchange market, fostering investor confidence, and advancing the nation’s economic well-being.