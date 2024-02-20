NAF Nabs Notorious Kidnapper Isah Abdul In Takai LGA Kano State

Nigerian Air Force personnel deployed at Durbunde in Takai Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano State have apprehended a 35-year-old high-profile kidnapper known as Isah Abdul.



The arrest was carried out on 19 February 2024 at about 6.30pm in a well-coordinated operation following credible intelligence on the hideout of the notorious kidnapper and his boys who were responsible for several kidnapping incidencts in the area.

Preliminary investigation has since revealed that Isah Abdul and his gang were responsible for the abduction of one Yakubu Ibrahim Tagaho, popularly known as “Sarkin Noman Gaya,” on 6 April 2023, from his residence in Tagaho Village in Takai Local Government Area. The hostage was however, released a month later after a ransom of N30,000,000 (Thirty million naira) was paid.

Isah Abdul who is connected with several similar incidents and has ties with other kidnap rings is currently in the custody of the Nigerian Air Force, still undergoing investigations and will soon be handed over to appropriate authorities for further proceedings.