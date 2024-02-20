Kogi Governor Donates Two Operational Vehicles to Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation

The Kogi State Governor , His Excellency Alh Ahmed Usman Ododo has donated two operational vehicles to the Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation for effective service delivery.

Presenting the two vehicles on behalf of the Governor, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo said the Governor’s gesture is aimed at ensuring the Broadcasting Corporation is provided with the requisite resources to ensure effective service to the people of Kogi State.

The Commissioner expressed appreciation for his focus on making Radio Kogi one of the best in the country.

“Let me seize this opportunity to thank His Excellency for his commitment to ensuring that our broadcast stations are in good condition. He has demonstrated commitment to ensuring we operate with all the resources we need as an organization.

“Let me also inform you that the Governor has already initiated moves to ensure we enjoy adequate power supply to our station in Lokoja. Our plan is to start a 20-hour a day broadcast and be the most trusted radio station in the state”, he said, assuring the management of the broadcasting corporation that adequate power supply will be achieved in the first half of the year.

Fanwo urged the management and staff of the Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation to reciprocate the Governor’s gesture, saying, “to whom much is given, much is expected”. He said Government is looking into the personnel gap in the broadcast stations.

“We know we are having gaps in personnel strength owing to the number of people retiring from the service. Government has continually employed to bridge the gap. In the coming months, we will look at the best option to address the issue”, he assured.

While responding, the Director General of the Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation, Alh. Ozovehe Ojo Oyila thanked the Governor for solving the logistics needs of the Corporation, assuring him of excellence at the corporation.

His words: “We thank His Excellency for this great show of commitment to what we do at the broadcasting corporation. We thank him for what he has done and what he is doing to make us perform optimally. We will not disappoint him”, he promised.