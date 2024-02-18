First Lady Lends Voice To Enhanced Education Wellbeing Of The Girl Child @ OAFLAD Summit

Nigeria’s First Lady Oluremi Tinubuhas joined other African First Ladies to affirm that closing the gender gap is not an act of charity but of justice.

This position was contained in her maiden address delivered at the 28th General Assembly of the Organization of African First Ladies for Development, OAFLAD.

While noting that the theme “Educate Her and Transform Africa: Enhancing Access to Health and Education for the 21st Century African Women and Girls” is apt and addresses the very essence of the organization’s joint mission for a thriving and progressive continent, the First Lady says without education, girls lack skills to support themselves and access information to make informed choices about their health and future.

She highlighted embedded social norms such as early marriage and childbearing that restrict girls’ life choices, but informed the gathering that the Federal Government through the Ministry of Education was set to establish nationwide, the Alternative High School for Girls, an initiative she envisioned while she was the First Lady of Lagos State.

The gathering of African First Ladies, Development Partners, Donor Agencies and others was also informed by Nigerias First Lady of Governments efforts at the reducing the prevalence of Cervical Cancer, as statistics show that a woman dies every 90 seconds from the disease.

She says as part of efforts to promote the general wellbeing of the womenfolk, her office is working with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare who has introduced the Human Papilloma Vaccine (HPV) into the National Routine Vaccination Programme to stem cases of cervical cancer amongst others.

Also speaking, the First Lady of Ethiopia noted that the standard of living for majority of Africans is one of the reasons for school dropouts and entrenching school feeding programs in the education systems of various countries will help stem the tide.

In her remarks, the Vice President of OAFLAD and First Lady of the Democratic Republic of Congo explained the organization is addressing issues pertaining to women in the continent through health, education, economic empowerment, and eradication of gender based violence.

Other First Ladies spoke about their individual nations experiences and interventions as regards the theme of the 28th General Assembly.