NIDCOM Partners Super Eagles Captain On Youth Development

In the bid to encourage youth in the diaspora in the area of Sports, Captain of the Nigerian Super Eagles has promised to partner NIDCOM in the establishment of sports academy in the country.

The Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa who acknowledged his humble beginning, promised to give back to the society by developing sports in various academy that would be established in parts of the country including the FCT.

The NIDCOM Boss Abike Dabiri Erewa said Ahmed Musa earned the Commission’s maiden National Diaspora Merit Award in sports category because of his philanthropic gesture and mentoring of the youth.