FG To Commence Skills Acquisition For Inmates

February 17, 2024
A ray of hope for inmates of correctional facilities across the country as the Federal Government rolls out plans to commence skill acquisition that will guarantee, at least two acquisitions for each inmate before they finish their term.

The Minister for State, Youth, Ayodele Olawande stated this when he visited the Kuje Correctional Facility accompanied by the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Technical, Vocational, Education and Entrepreneurship, Abiola Arogundade.

The visit enabled the team the opportunity to interact with inmates in order to come up with the empowerment programmes that will prepare them for a better life and re-integration into the society after finishing their term.

