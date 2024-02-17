Court Orders AGF To Re-Open Prosecution Of Dele Giwa’s Killers

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to re-open investigation and prosecution of those who murdered a foremost journalist, Dele Giwa, in 1986.

Dele Giwa was murdered on October 19, 1986 in his Lagos home through an alleged letter bomb.

Delivering judgment in a suit against the AGF, the Presiding Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo held that the Chief Law Officer of the Federation was under obligation to prosecute and penalize killers of media practitioners in the country.

Apart from Dele Giwa, the court ordered that the killings of other journalists in the discharge of their lawful duties must be investigated, and perpetrators be brought to book in line with the provisions of the law.

Incorporated Trustees of Media Rights Agenda had dragged the office of the AGF to court for the enforcement of fundamental rights of media professionals to safety as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution and African Charters on Human Rights.

Justice Ekwo in the judgment also ordered the Federal Government to ensure adequate protection and safety of lives of journalists as enshrined in sections 33, 39 of the constitution and articles 4 and 9 of the African Charters on Human and Peoples Rights.