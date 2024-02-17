APC Receives NNPP, PDP, Labour Party Defectors

The governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has received hundreds of defectors from the opposition NNPP, PDP and the Labour Party.

The new entrants were received by the Director General of the Confederation of APC Support Groups, Professor Kailani Muhammad.

Among the defectors are a former house of representatives candidate, Dare Aliu, Felder Olatunji Adeoye; Olu Falolu; Anodele Ikumawoyi; Pastor Olatunde Felix; Pius Akinrinmola; Isaac Olaleye; Alhaji Adebayo Oyewunmi; Yele Akinya; Akinmoye Ajewole; and General Adegborioye Sunday.

Others are Ayekomilogboa Tayo; Mrs. Toyin Akindele; Akinmade Babatunde; Mrs Taju Mopinola; Tonu Ala, deputy leader of the PDP Forum; Dele Faboro; Ajisafe Omobumi; Olusegun Samuel; Adeyeye Micheal; Adermola Elegbe; Jimoh Ibrahim; Adeolu Adeniran; Rotimi Akindejoye; amongst others.

Receiving the defectors, Ade Adetimehin, the state chairman of the Ondo APC, said the remaining political heavyweights in the PDP have joined the progressive’s family. Adetimehin stated that the PDP was in carcass in Ondo state, adding that the defectors would be treated equally in the APC