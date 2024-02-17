BreakingNewsNews

Defence Minister Caution Nigerians against the Use of Inflammatory Comments against Govt

February 17, 2024
The Minister of State for Defence Bello Muhammed Matawalle has cautioned Nigerians against inflammatory comments against the government

This is the sequel to some unguarded utterances capable of
exacerbating tension in the society, stressing that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the political will to secure and improve the socio-economic well-being of the Nation.

In addition to regular support to the Military, through the provision of military platforms, the President recently approved the creation of a committee that will explore among other things the possibility of establishing a State Police that will further help in combating crimes.

He advised the agents of disunity to refrain from unwarranted utterances, as such will have consequences.

