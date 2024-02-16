Police Apprehends Suspected Kidnappers, Neutralize Bandits, Recover Arms.

The Nigeria police force has arrested a group of Five (5) persons suspected to be members of a kidnapping syndicate along the Bodinga-Tambunwal Highway.

A statement by the force says three (3) AK-47, 90 rounds of live ammunition, and 3 AK-47 magazines was found in their possession. The suspects all confessed to the crime and revealed they were on their way to Tambuwal for a kidnapping operation before being thwarted by the men of the Nigeria Police Force.

Similarly, some suspected bandits were spotted close to Gigane Village, Sokoto State, and were immediately apprehended by operatives of the State Tactical Team. Upon contact, the bandits engaged the operatives in a fierce gun duel, and some of them were neutralized, while one GPMG rifle with six (6) live ammunition was recovered at the scene.

Meanwhile, Efforts are on to locate other fleeing members of the gang the statement adds.