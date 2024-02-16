Ministerial Press Briefing Series to Enhance Transparency and Public Engagement, Idris

Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, has instituted a Ministerial Press Briefing Series (MPBS) to restore trust in public communication and amplify government policies. The Minister revealed this during the maiden edition of the briefing, which featured the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, at the National Press Centre, Abuja.

“We are determined to restore trust, confidence, and credibility to public communications,” declared Minister Idris during the inaugural briefing.

“The MPBS will create a platform for direct dialogue between senior government officials and the press, addressing critical issues and providing citizens with accurate and timely information.”

The series aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope vision and focuses on five key pillars: to restore trust, amplify policies and programmes, reorient national values, modernize technology and talent, and create an enabling environment for the media.

Minister Idris emphasised the importance of responsible media coverage: “Our objective is to enlighten, inform, and educate Nigerians and the world. Together, we can ensure everyone is informed through credible and timely information.”

The MPBS promises to be a valuable tool for transparency, accountability, and public engagement. “This is just the beginning. We will continue to refine and improve our engagement with the media and the people, building a better future for all Nigerians.”

In his remarks, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is deeply concerned about rising food prices and is determined to make essential food readily available to Nigerians at affordable prices.

The minister announced that grains will be released to needy Nigerians from different locations in the country in collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to make the process seamless and successful.

Apart from distributing grains to Nigerians to stem the rising wave of hunger in the land, the Minister said that the ministry had also adopted various measures to produce more food so that the country would no longer experience food shortages and high prices.

He explained that 120,000 hectares of land will be cultivated for wheat and 150,000 hectares for rice to make food available to Nigerians within the year.

The minister said that food security was partially challenged by many factors, including flooding and insecurity, and that Nigeria’s population has also been growing rapidly.

In attendance were Senior Special Assistant to the President on Information and Strategy Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and National Orientation Dr. Ngozi Onwudiwe, and Chief Executive Officers of agencies under the Ministry.

Suleiman Haruna