Deputy Senate President Harps For Unity, Among Northerners Living in South.

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has enjoined Northerners living in the southern part of the country to always be cohesive and support their host communities for national unity and development.

Senator Jibrin was speaking when he hosted leaders of the Hausa communities from the six states of the South-West

National Assembly Correspondent Muhammad Rabiu Ali reports that deputy Senate President who welcomed the visitors says, Nigeria, a country with diverse ethnic groups, requires unity and brotherhood among its various ethnicities.

He added that the constitution of the country has given the right to citizens to reside wherever they want and be law abiding.

Senator Barau further commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for releasing grains to cushion the rising cost of food items in the country, urging governors and local government chairmen to follow suit

Leader of the delegation, Sarkin Hausawan Shagamu in Ogun State, Alhaji Inuwa Garba, said their visit to national Assembly was to rejoice with him and solicits for support in the areas of education and employment opportunities in the South West,