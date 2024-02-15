News

Jos: Troops of OPSH Recover Firearms

February 15, 2024
0 104 1 minute read

Troops of Operation Safe Haven have recovered firearms in a weapon fabrication factory in Pakachi village in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau state.

A statement signed by the media information officer OPSH, Oya James says the discovery of the factory was during a clearance operations under Hakorin Damisa IV (four).

The statement adds that during the operation a suspect Tapshak Plangji was arrested for illegal activities in the factory.

Items recovered from the facility include 5 AK 47 rifles , 4 AK 47 magazines, 11 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 5 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 21 Dane guns, 4 revolver rifles and 11 pistols with 5 magazines among others.

The statement also says the suspect along with the recovered rifles and others items are currently in the custody of the troops for further investigations.

February 15, 2024
0 104 1 minute read

Related Articles

NTA Management Receives DG Technical Aid Corps

February 9, 2024

Leadership For National Development By NDC

February 9, 2024

Governor Zulum Provides Succor to Returnees from Niger Republic

February 9, 2024

PBAT Launches Renewed Hope Housing Scheme

February 9, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »