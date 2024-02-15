Jos: Troops of OPSH Recover Firearms

Troops of Operation Safe Haven have recovered firearms in a weapon fabrication factory in Pakachi village in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau state.

A statement signed by the media information officer OPSH, Oya James says the discovery of the factory was during a clearance operations under Hakorin Damisa IV (four).

The statement adds that during the operation a suspect Tapshak Plangji was arrested for illegal activities in the factory.

Items recovered from the facility include 5 AK 47 rifles , 4 AK 47 magazines, 11 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 5 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 21 Dane guns, 4 revolver rifles and 11 pistols with 5 magazines among others.

The statement also says the suspect along with the recovered rifles and others items are currently in the custody of the troops for further investigations.