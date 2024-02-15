Governor Ododo is Committed to Good Governance – Fanwo

The Honorable Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Femi Fanwo has assured the people of Kogi State of the readiness of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo to ensure good governance in the state, saying the administration will continue to collaborate with the people for effective implementation of government policies.

Speaking with a Civil Society Organization, People and Good Governance (PGG) in Lokoja, Wednesday, Fanwo said the administration is poised to serve the people and ensure equity, justice and unity in the state.

His words: “The Administration of Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo is committed to justice, equity and fairness as well as respect for the rule of law, which is the bulwark of good governance.

“The Governor is building pillars that can uphold the power of the people over the people in power. He is a leader who is subject to the people and will serve them like a servant. He has started the service already and will continue and consolidate on the achievements of the immediate past administration.

“Our justice administration is such that will protect the weak and guarantee the rights of the people. Our Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management is already ensuring the right of the people to a clean, safe and healthy environment. The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology is already ensuring that those who are employed to work in our state of the art classrooms deliver on the employment mandate given to them.

“In healthcare delivery, the administration will concentrate on expanding what has been started by providing more Primary Health Care Centers to expand access to healthcare as well as maintain the ones we have already. The Governor is unwavering when it comes to health insurance. People must not die on the account of inability to find their own healthcare needs. Government exists to protect the weak”.

The Information Commissioner also hinted at the State Government’s readiness to partner with the Organized Private Sector and International Agencies for the development of the State, saying Tax Administration will spread the net to catch more taxes without making live unbearable for existing taxpayers.

“For the programs and projects already captured in the Governor’s Manifesto and the 32-Year Development Plan, a lot of resources is needed. FAAC is incapable of funding those projects and programs, therefore, we will be looking at other sources of generating revenue. The immediate past administration has set the platform for us to excel here. We will leverage the opportunities that abound in the state. We are looking at new tax opportunities, solid minerals the opportunities that our location offers”.

He urged the people of the state key into government projects and programs as they belong to the people, saying the Ministry of Information and Communications will continue to sensitize the people on the need to protect public infrastructure, saying Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has an “iron-cast commitment to peace and security”.

“We have nothing to fear as the Governor will sustain the security architecture of the state that has made her one of the safest in the country”, he said.

Earlier, the National Coordinator of People and Good Governance, Comrade Adams Olukoju said the Group is in Kogi State to congratulate the newly inaugurated Governor and to interact with the people on the need to support the Government in delivering good governance.