Saudi Arabia’s OSP Partners with Nigeria for Its National LPG Training Program

In a significant move towards providing cleaner cooking solutions and creating jobs, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Oil and Sustainability Program (OSP), through its Clean Fuel Solutions for Cooking Initiative (Forward7), in collaboration with Nigeria’s Ministry of Petroleum Resources, launched the National Human Capacity Training Program for the Adoption of LPG for clean cooking in Edo State. This initiative aims to bridge the availability and accessibility gaps in the adoption of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for cooking, with a strategic plan involving the establishment of micro-distributed points of retail outlets across the country. The program will see the establishment of numerous micro-distribution points and retail outlets throughout Nigeria and will be facilitated by mobilization, sensitization, and training of local communities. This approach not only increases access to clean cooking solutions but also empowers unemployed youths by creating job opportunities as volunteer trainees within the program. This collaborative effort represents a major commitment by the Nigerian government to its environmental and social development goals, which also aligns with the Kingdom’s Middle East Green Initiative’s (MGI) Clean Fuel Solutions for Cooking Initiative, launched in 2021 to provide clean cooking solutions to 750 million people worldwide. Led by OSP, the program specifically targets populations who face health risks and environmental damage due to harmful traditional cooking practices like using coal and wood. The Clean Fuel Solutions for Cooking initiative recognizes the urgent need to shift away from traditional and hazardous cooking practices, which pose severe health risks to communities. By providing cleaner cooking alternatives, such as LPG, biodigesters, and renewable energy, the Kingdom’s initiative aims to mitigate the health and environmental risks, ultimately saving countless lives. With the implementation of the National Human Capacity Training Program for the Adoption of LPG in Nigeria, the nation takes a significant step towards achieving its sustainability goals and contributing to the global effort to address the challenges of traditional energy practices. The collaborative approach between Saudi Arabia and Nigeria underscores a commitment to building a cleaner and more sustainable future for all.

