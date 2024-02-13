PRP on High Cost of Living

The Peoples Redemption Party, PRP is concerned about the current high cost of living experienced in the country and hereby urges the Federal Government to disregard and reject the IMF’s recommendations to phase out fuel and electricity subsidies.

A statement by the party’s Acting National Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Ishaq described the IMF’s recommendation as inconsiderate, causing undue hardship to Nigerians struggling to make two ends meet.

PRP further calls on the Federal Government to stand firm in its responsibility to protect the interest of Nigerians by exploring alternative measures to address the country’s financial woes rather than to further listen to the voices of the IMF and the World Bank.