Info Minister, Muhammed Idris Celebrates 2024 World Radio Day

As Nigeria joins the world to celebrate 2024 World Radio Day, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris urged all radio stations, whether traditional or online, to be more responsible in their operations by adhering to the principles and ethics of broadcasting.

Editorial functions, such as fact-checking, objectivity, and balance, the Minister said must be ensured before news is released in order to uphold the credibility and trust associated with radio, which most Nigerians value highly.

Mohammed Idris also urged sub-national governments, wealthy Nigerians, and other stakeholders to invest in establishing community radio stations to strengthen democracy, promote social cohesion, and provide those living in rural areas with access to credible information, in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

To make community radio more reliable, efficient, and affordable, the Minister said government has initiated necessary reforms in the process of establishing community radio stations as eighty nine of such stations have already been granted broadcast licenses in Nigeria.

He urged radio listeners to use radio to learn, grow, and make their voices heard.

Governments he added will collaborate with UNESCO to drive reforms and develop the required capacity in the sector to strengthen radio’s ability to disseminate credible and reliable information to the people.

The theme for 2024 is “Radio: A Century of Informing, Entertaining and Educating”.