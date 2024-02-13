House on FCT High Court Quota

The House of Representatives has passed a resolution urging the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court Abuja to halt the ongoing recruitment of judges to fill vacancies, citing lack of compliance with the Federal Character principle and quota system.

Adopting a motion by Representative Igariwey Enwo, the House mandated its Committee on Judiciary to investigate the Federal Character approval of the recruitment process and report back to the house for further legislative action.

National Assembly Correspondent Mitaire Ikpen reports that the House however stepped down a Bill seeking to make first degree or its equivalent the minimum educational qualification for election into certain political offices, after extensive debate for second reading.