Hunters Partner Traditional Institution Against Insecurity

February 12, 2024
The Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service is partnering with the traditional institutions across the country to overcome security challenges bedeviling the nation.

This came to the fore when management of the service led by Joshua Osatimehin met with the Emir of Potiskum Umaru Bubaram Ibn Wuriwa Bauya to assure a well secured forest and boundaries

The Emir appreciated the service for the visit and appealed to the federal government to expedite assent to the NHFSS bill to empower the service for robust security in vulnerable places, especially Nigerian forest.

The monarch who gave his royal blessings to the team urged them to continue with the good work of complimenting the role of the conventional security outfits to ensure those who don’t mean the country well are tackled head on.

