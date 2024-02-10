Governor Ododo Felicitates With Chief Kola Jamodu On His 80th Birthday

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has felicitated with Chief Kolawole Babalola Jamodu, a renowned businessman and boardroom captain from Kogi State.

In a congratulatory message to the Octogenarian and the Asiwaju of Ere Kingdom who hails from Odo Ere, Yagba West local government area, the Governor praised Chief Jamodu for his truly remarkable milestone that reflects not only the richness of his life but also the profound impact he has made in the lives of millions of people across industries and communities around the world.

Governor Ododo said:

“I have long admired Baba for his contributions to the development of corporate Nigeria in areas of manufacturing and corporate governance where his indelible marks have inspired countless individuals and shaped social and economic development in communities around the world.

As you celebrate this significant milestone, I pray that your special day is filled with moments of joy and one of continued good health, happiness, and fulfillment in your lifetime.

Kogi state will continue to count on your unwavering spirit and insightful wisdom for many years to come as you continue to inspire generations of our people.”

The Governor commended Chief Jamodu for being a remarkable Kogite and urged him to continue to use his influence and wealth of experience to promote unity, peace and development in Kogi state.

Born February 9, 1944, Chief Kolawole Babalola Jamodu, a receiver of the Confluence Merit Silver Service Star award by the Kogi State government is a former chairman of the Nigerian Breweries Plc, foremost investor in different sectors of the Nigerian economy and a respected community leader in Kogi State.

Oladele John NIHI

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor